Former Major League Baseball player Angel Mangual died at age 73 on Tuesday according to an announcement released by the Oakland Athletics.
Mangual visited Canton in June 2017, along with his younger brother Pepe and another former MLB player, Eddie Vargas. The trio conducted a few clinics for youth players at SUNY Canton.
Mangual played seven seasons in the majors, starting with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1969 and then he was with the Athletics from 1971-76, where he won three consecutive World Series championships from 1972-74.
Angel Mangual’s biggest moment in the major leagues came in game four of the 1972 World Series when his pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the A’s a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds and a three games-to-one lead in the series.
“I can say I’m a ballplayer now,” Mangual told the Times in 2017 about his emotions after his winning hit. “People that like baseball, I like to talk to people like that. I was lucky. That’s it.”
Mangual, who was from Puerto Rico, played with his countryman, and hero, Roberto Clemente, briefly in his debut season in 1969, appearing in six games and batting four times.
An outfielder, he had trouble finding a starting spot with the A’s, who fielded Joe Rudi, Billy North and Reggie Jackson at the time, but he did play in 115 games in 1974 and had 365 at bats, with a .233 average and nine home runs.
Mangual’s younger brother, Pepe, got his major league start during the same season his older brother became a World Series hero, playing in eight games with the 1972 Montreal Expos and going 3-for-11 at the plate.
An outfielder, Pepe Mangual’s best season with Montreal came in 1975 when he appeared in 140 games, batted 609 times and hitting .245 with nine home runs. He was traded to the New York Mets midway through the 1976 season, appearing in 41 games, and ended the major league portion of his career with eight appearances for the Mets in 1977.
