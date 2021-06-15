Boeheim’s Army announced most of its roster for The Basketball Tournament about an hour before Tuesday’s afternoon deadline, officially entering as one of 64 teams in the eighth annual $1 million winner-take-all event starting next month.
The team will consist of former Syracuse University men’s basketball stars Eric Devendorf, C.J. Fair, Tyler Lydon, Malachi Richardson, Paschal Chukwu, Andrew White III, and Chris McCullough, along with Boston College alum and overseas star, Tyrese Rice. Devendorf, the longest-tenured team member, stated on social media that three more players would be added to the roster.
Boeheim’s Army will compete in TBT for the seventh straight year and will be led by new head coach, Jeremy Pope, who is the assistant coach for the University of Portland and worked as a graduate assistant at Washington under former SU assistant Mike Hopkins.
Boeheim’s Army is slotted in the Illinois Region, which is scheduled to begin on July 24. The selection show to reveal the TBT pairings is slated for 1 p.m. next Monday.
