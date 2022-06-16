The defending champion Boeheim’s Army unveiled its initial roster for The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, featuring three former Syracuse University stars among the new additions.
Marek Dolezaj, Rakeem Christmas, and Tyler Ennis will all join the squad named after SU coach Jim Boeheim, which was founded by and mainly consists of Orange alumni.
The team is making its eighth appearance in the single-elimination, $1 million winner-take-all TBT and will begin by hosting the Syracuse Regional from July 22-25 at the SRC Arena. The brackets will be released on June 22.
Other newcomers are former Mississippi State guard Dee Bost and forward Kyle Wiltjer, who played for Kentucky and Gonzaga.
Returning players from last year’s title team include SU alums C.J. Fair and Andrew White III, along with TBT mainstays and overseas standouts DeAndre Kane and D.J. Kennedy, both of whom joined the unit last year.
Boeheim’s Army veteran Eric Devendorf will serve as an assistant to returning head coach Jeremy Pope.
