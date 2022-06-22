The defending champion Boeheim’s Army garnered the top seed in the Syracuse Regional for The Basketball Tournament when brackets were unveiled Wednesday.
The team created by and consisting mainly of former Syracuse University men’s basketball players will host the eight-team regional from July 22-25 at the SRC Arena.
Boeheim’s Army will open against eighth-seeded India Rising at 7 p.m. on July 22. Their opponent is comprised entirely of players from Indian descent making its TBT debut.
The Syracuse Regional also contains No. 2 Blue Collar U (Buffalo alumni), No. 3 Friday Beers, No. 4 The Nerd Team (former Ivy League players), No. 5 Brown & White (St. Bonaventure alumni), No. 6 Mental Toughness, and No. 7 NG Saints.
The NG Saints are comprised of alumni from the Philadelphia, Pa. power Neuman Goretti High School and features two former SU players, Scoop Jardine and Rick Jackson.
Phoenix High School boys varsity basketball coach and Oswego State’s all-time assists and steals leader, Nick Perioli, will serve as an assistant coach for the eighth-seeded Virginia Dream in the West Virginia Regional.
The $1 million, winner-take-all, single-elimination TBT featuring 64 teams will be played from July 16-Aug. 2 beginning at eight regional sites. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be held at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
Boeheim’s Army initial roster was released the week prior and consists of former SU standouts Marek Dolezaj, Rakeem Christmas, Tyler Ennis, C.J. Fair, and Andrew White III, along with newcomers Dee Bost (Mississippi State), Kyle Wiltjer (Kentucky/Gonzaga) and returners DeAndre Kane and D.J. Kennedy.
