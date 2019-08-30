CANTON — Aidan Callahan scored two goals to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team to a 4-1 win over Springfield (Mass.) in the North Country Classic on Friday. It was the opener for both squads.
Andrew Lenfant and Miles Levy also scored goals for the Saints, who outshot Springfield, 19-8.
Andrew Ma scored for Springfield.
CLARKSON 2, OTTERBEIN 1
Aidan Subra scored two goals to send the Golden Knights past Otterbein in a North Country Classic game in Potsdam.
Paul Hensley scored for Otterbein.
SUNY POTSDAM 3, DELHI 0
Alejandro Callejas scored two goals to lead the Bears past Delhi in the nonconference opener for each team in Potsdam.
Jeffrey Schulz also scored for SUNY Potsdam and Conor Callan stopped five shots for the shutout.
SUNY CANTON 1, WELLS 0
Dawson Pellerin made two saves as the Kangaroos shut out Wells in a nonconference game in Aurora.
Shayne O’Neill scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 3, JOHNSON & WALES 2
Danielle Martin scored 121 seconds after Jordan Restivo tied the game to give Clarkson a win over Johnson & Wales in the North Country Classic in Potsdam.
Martin’s goal came in the 78th minute. Camryn Careccia scored in the 18th minute and Martin gave Clarkson a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 54th minute.
Jordan Petrucci scored the other goal for Johnson & Wales in the 13th minute.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, BROCKPORT 1
Julia Mulhern scored with Lauren Arthaud assisting in the 88th minute to send the Saints past Brockport in a North Country Classic game in Canton.
SLU took a lead off a goal from Isabel Silvia in the 36th minute. Kiley Longin tied the game for Brockport in the 62nd minute.
ALFRED 1, SUNY POTSDAM 0 (OT)
Natalie O’Brien scored from Katline Cartwright in the 103rd minute to lift Alfred past the Bears in an opening-round game of the D’Youville Tournament. Hannah Fuller made six saves for the shutout.
SUNY CANTON 1, WELLS 0
Victoria Hanna did not have to make a save as the Kangaroos shut out Wells in the nonconference opener for each team in Aurora.
SUNY Canton outshot Wells 15-1 and the only goal of the game came from Sarah Riedel in the 38th minute.
VOLLEYBALL
CLARKSON SWEEPS
Rachel Reusch produced 24 total kills as the Golden Knights swept Edgewood 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 and then defeated host Colorado College 25-18, 13-25, 16-25, 29-27, 15-7 on the opening day of the Tigers tournament in Colorado Springs.
Isabelle Crow produced 50 total assists and Maddie Bredenhoeft added 10 kills against the Tigers.
SAINTS OPEN WITH TWO WINS
St. Lawrence won its first two matches of the season at the SUNY Cortland Classic.
SLU defeated Lebanon Valley 25-20, 25-21, 27-25 in its first match and then swept Western New England 25-20, 25-20, 25-21.
SUNY Canton is also in the same tournament and dropped its opening match 25-10, 25-11, 25-23 to SUNY Oneonta.
MIT 3, SUNY POTSDAM 0
Mikayla Myers led the Bears with eight kills in a 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 loss to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on the opening day of the Gordon Tournament in Wenham, Mass. Alexis Groark supplied 11 kills for MIT.
FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY ONEONTA 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Emily Raymond scored with 63 seconds left in regulation to send SUNY Oneonta past the Saints on the opening day of the Utica Tournament.
Courtney Coffey and Cali Cortese scored the first two goals of the game for the Red Dragons. SLU tied the game with goals from Jackie Reiss and McShane Sneath.
MEN’S GOLF
AMO LEADS KANGAROOS
Freshman Jake Amo, a Massena native, shot an 84 to lead SUNY Canton on the opening day of the Northern Vermont-Johnson Invitational in Jay, Vt.
SUNY Canton is in third place with a team total of 358 strokes. Castleton leads at 323. Amo is in sixth-place individually.
