ONEONTA — Senior Aidan Callahan scored twice and sophomore Andrew Terhune scored his first collegiate goal to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s soccer team to a 3-0 win over Hartwick in game two of the Mayor’s Cup Tournament on Sunday afternoon.
Saints goalkeeper Ben Kelty made one save to earn his first shutout of the season.
St. Lawrence improved to 2-2 on the season while Hartwick dipped to 1-2.
PENN ST.-BEHREND 2, SUNY POTSDAM 1
No. 16 Penn State-Behrend (4-0) scored two goals in a 2:12 span of the second half by Aaron Harris and Richard Blanchard and then held off the Bears (2-2-1) for a win at West Point.
Senior forward Alejandro Callejas scored for the Bears.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
HARTWICK 1, CLARKSON 0
Gabrielle Kreppein converted a penalty kick at 79 minutes, 42 seconds to give the Hawks (3-1-0) a win over the Golden Knights (3-1-1) in a Mayor’s Cup Tournament game at Oneonta.
Senior Elyse Green made eight saves for Clarkson.
