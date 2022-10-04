Former Immaculate Heart Central standout Marissa Vespa Hamlin was inducted into William Smith College’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.
Vespa Hamlin was named with seven other former William Smith athletes to the Heron Hall of Honor, which was established in 1996.
The 2008 graduate helped the Herons win 20 games three times during her career. She racked up 1,157 points, 579 assists, 368 rebounds, and 285 steals in 104 career games. Vespa Hamlin was a four-time All-Liberty League selection and was a 2007-08 WBCA All-American.
William Smith went 84-29 during her tenure and won three Liberty League regular season titles, two Liberty League tournament crowns and made three appearances in the NCAA Division III tournament. The Herons also won the 2007 ECAC Upstate Championship.
She rounded out her college career by averaging 12.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals while leading the Herons to a 25-4 record and an appearance in the third round of the NCAA tournament. She is the only player in William Smith history to record 1,000 career points and 500 assists.
Vespa Hamlin was an integral part of Immaculate Heart Central’s road to state championships in 2002 and 2004. She made the Times All-North first team four times and was the Most Valuable Player in 2002 and co-MVP in 2004.
HERKIMER INDUCTS CAMPANIAN
Herkimer County Community College inducted former South Lewis runner Victoria Campanian into its Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday.
Campanian was part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class that also included six other individuals and two teams.
Campanian won the NJCAA national title in the 10,000-meter race in 2014 and was named an All-American in 2014 and 2015. Herkimer named her its women’s athlete of the year in back-to-back years, the only woman to win the award twice at the school.
Campanian also won All-Region and All-Conference honors each of her two years.
“Tori was a hard worker,” said Sharon Howell, the former Herkimer CCC cross country and track and field coach who coached Campanian. “Even though she was very shy and timid, she was very motivated and determined when she got on the track. She wanted to achieve something and she did it.”
Campanian was named the athlete of the meet after her victory in the 10,000 meters in 2014. She still holds the cross country course record at SUNY Delhi.
Campanian finished sixth in the 2012 state cross country race for South Lewis and paced the Falcons to league titles. She won the 3,000 at the Frontier League meet three seasons in a row.
CROSS COUNTRY
IELFIELD, NO. 17 OLE MISS 13TH
University of Mississippi sophomore Hannah Ielfield, a South Lewis graduate, helped the 17th-ranked Rebels to 13th place in the 6-kilometer race at the Cowboy Jamboree at Oklahoma State on Sept. 24.
Ielfield finished seventh among Ole Miss competitors, placing 132nd overall at 22 minutes, 30.6 seconds.
The event included 28 nationally ranked teams.
A week earlier, Ielfield finished fourth among Ole Miss runners with a personal-best 20:51.7 as the Rebels celebrated its first home meet in five years with the team victory at the SEC Preview in Oxford, Miss., on Sept. 16.
BERNARD CONTRIBUTES FOR BUFFALO
Former South Lewis standout Lexi Bernard, a freshman, participated in the University at Buffalo’s 16th-place showing for the women’s team at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invite on Friday at South Bend, Ind.
Bernard was third among Buffalo runners at 18 minutes, 56.9 seconds in the 5-kilometer race. It was a personal best for Bernard at Buffalo.
“The freshmen again led the Bulls in a very fast-paced race,” said head coach Vicki Mitchell. “There was good improvement from two weeks ago, but also a lot to continue to learn and grow with the young group.”
Former Beaver River runner Cory Demo placed 50th in the men’s race for Buffalo. Demo, a sophomore, finished in a time of 25:31.8 as the Bulls men placed 11th as team.
■ Kyla Reed, a freshman from Lowville, contributed to Utica College’s team victory in the SUNY Poly Wildcat Classic last month.
Reed finished sixth in a time of 26 minutes, 42 seconds as Utica finished first overall.
MEN’S SOCCER
WILLIAMS KEYS RED DRAGONS
Former South Jefferson standout Riley Williams is among SUNY Cortland’s top scorers in his senior season.
Williams, a forward, has registered four goals and nine points through the Red Dragons’ 11 games. He’s tied for third on the team in goals and fourth in points.
Williams scored two goals in a game against Plattsburgh State on Sept. 17.
NORTH COUNTRY DUO IN GOAL
Lisbon’s Hayden McBath and Lowville’s Andrew McLean are part of Cazenovia’s three-goalie roster this season.
McBath, a sophomore, has appeared in seven games in goal, with a 2.16 goals-against average, making 28 saves.
McLean, a senior, has appeared in three games in goal, registering 15 saves and a 2.34 GAA.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ROGERS STARTS IN GOAL
Freshman Brianna Rogers of Canton has received the most starts in goal for SUNY Cobleskill through the first month of the season.
Rogers has started seven games. She’s recorded seven saves and posted one shutout against hometown SUNY Canton. She’s recorded a 2.72 goals-against average.
JOSLIN IN SENIOR YEAR
Former Beaver River player Kirsten Joslin is competing in her senior season for the Cazenovia College team.
Joslin, who plays defense, has started nine of the Wildcats’ 10 games. She’s recorded one assist and four shots on goal.
■ Also, former Thousand Islands player Kennady Amo has participated in eight games for SUNY Oneonta as a sophomore forward. Former Watertown player Tatum Overton is a freshman at Nazareth College.
VOLLEYBALL
CLEMONS KEY FOR CAZENOVIA
Former Beaver River standout Alexia Clemons ranks among the Cazenovia College team leaders through the first month of the volleyball season.
Clemons, a sophomore, is fifth on the squad in kills with 31 and also fifth in points with 38.5. Clemons has competed in 55 sets and in 17 of the 19 matches the Wildcats (6-13) have played.
MARTENS CONTRIBUTES FOR CORTLAND
Former Carthage player Mikenzie Martens has appeared in eight matches for SUNY Cortland so far during her sophomore season. Martens, a libero, has recorded 105 digs, third on the team over her 26 sets played and leads the squad in digs-per-set at 4.04.
Martens has also recorded 22 assists and 11 points.
■ Kendall Jock, a former Salmon River athlete, has played in 14 sets for Nazareth College in her sophomore year.
