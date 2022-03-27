The Girardi sisters are making the most of their respective extended college stays.
The twin sisters and former Watertown High School lacrosse standouts are each in their fifth year at their respective schools. Jill Girardi, a midfielder for the NCAA Division I Northwestern University women’s lacrosse team, is a graduate student. Lauren Girardi, the starting goalkeeper for Division II Lock Haven University, is a redshirt senior.
Jill Girardi, who was named a Preseason Big Ten Player To Watch, is third on Northwestern in scoring with 17 goals and 22 points. She led the Wildcats (8-2 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) with four goals Saturday in a key 12-9 victory over Michigan (9-2, 1-1). Girardi, who has started all eight games she has played in, is also the team leader in draw controls with 79.
Lauren Girardi has started in goal in all seven of Lock Haven’s games, recording a 4-3 mark for the Bald Eagles, and set the university record for career saves during a game against Gannon on March 16.
Lauren surpassed previous record-holder Chris Cortellessa, who made 509 saves between 1982-85, and finished the game with 513 career saves. She was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Defensive Athlete Week two straight weeks for March 6-12 and March 13-19.
Lauren has recorded 84 saves this season with a .538 save percentage.
SPARTANS REUNION
When the Franklin Pierce women’s lacrosse team hosted Le Moyne College in a Division II Northeast-10 Conference matchup March 22, it marked a reunion of sorts for former members of the South Jefferson girls lacrosse team.
Franklin Pierce’s Madisyn Van Horn is senior defender and a former South Jefferson player. She has played in 32 career games for the Ravens, recording 46 total ground balls and 17 turnovers, including eight ground balls through six games played this season.
Le Moyne’s team includes former Spartans players Molly Hall, Savannah Fish and Paige Crandall. Crandall, a junior, has started all seven games in goal for the Dolphins, recording 57 saves and posting a 5-2 mark. Fish, a junior defender, has started in six games, with an assist and 13 ground balls. Hall, a senior, has appeared in two games.
Le Moyne, a powerhouse in Division II and ranked sixth in the nation, won 23-9 against Franklin Pierce (0-7).
BROCKPORT BUDDIES
Another former South Jefferson lacrosse player, Cassidy Burnash, is second on Division III SUNY Brockport in scoring so far this season.
Burnash, a junior attacker, has totaled 14 goals through five games. She leads the Golden Eagles in goals after scoring two in a 12-9 victory over St. John Fisher on Saturday in Rochester. Her 16 total points rank only behind team-leader Logan Hibbard’s 19 points.
Another former Frontier League athlete, Claire Odett, also plays for Brockport (3-2), and her nine goals and four assists for 13 points is fifth on the team. Odett, a former Carthage player and a junior midfielder for the Eagles, transferred to Brockport after beginning her college career with Division I Ohio State.
MEN’S LACROSSE
PILING UP THE POINTS
Former General Brown standout Bryce Johnson continues to help pace Division II Mercyhurst as one of the team’s scoring leaders.
Johnson, a junior midfielder, has recorded 33 points, including a team-high 22 assists, and is third on the Lakers (5-2) in scoring through seven games.
Johnson, a second-team pick in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference last season, finished with 26 goals and 53 points during his junior season.
Mercyhurst’s team also includes former Ogdensburg Free Academy player Stephen Morley (sophomore longstick midfielder), Watertown High player Joel Robare (junior midfielder) and former South Jefferson player Tim Williams (freshman goalie).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.