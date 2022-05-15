Former Carthage standout Claire Odett joined two of her SUNY Brockport teammates on the SUNYAC all-conference first team for women’s lacrosse last week.
Odett, a junior transfer from Ohio State, excelled in her first season at Brockport. She led the team in points with 73, goals with 44 and assists with 29. Her total points was good for fifth in the conference.
Odett connected for at least a point in all 17 games this season, including a three-game string in which she posted 10 goals and 15 assists for the Golden Eagles, who finished the year 11-6.
Cassidy Burnash, a former South Jefferson athlete, placed fourth on Brockport in scoring with 43 points, including 35 goals, which ranked third on the squad. Burnash, a junior, led the team in shots-on-goal percentage at 85 percent.
GIRARDI ALL-REGION PICK
Former Watertown High School goalkeeper Lauren Girardi was named to the first team in the Atlantic Region by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association last week.
Girardi, a redshirt senior goalie for Lock Haven University, also was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference first-team goalie for the Western Division.
Girardi completed her collegiate career as the all-time leader in career saves for the Bald Eagles with 607. She also owns the single-season saves mark when she stopped 209 shots in 2019. Her .492 save percentage and 159 saves this season was good for fourth in the PSAC and in the top 10 in all of NCAA Division II.
Girardi recorded her first career goal and assist in the final game of her career April 30 against Edinboro. Lock Haven finished the season 8-8.
DIVISION I CONTRIBUTIONS
n Former General Brown athlete Anna Bauter completed her junior season for NCAA Division I UMass-Lowell, participating in all 16 games.
Bauter, who plays attack for the River Hawks, started in seven games and scored seven goals, which ranked 11th on the team.
n Former South Jefferson athlete Mara Hathway, a senior, appeared in all 18 games for Division Niagara University. She recorded one assist and 17 ground balls.
n Ex-South Jefferson athlete Mia Buckingham appeared in 11 games for the University of Albany in her sophomore year. She scored two goals.
MEN’S LACROSSE
JOHNSON SECOND ON SQUAD
Former General Brown all-star Bryce Johnson concluded his junior season at Mercyhurst University as the second-leading scorer for the Lakers.
Johnson, who started all 16 games, led the team with 50 assists and added 23 goals for 73 points on the season for Mercyhurst (11-5), which reached the opening round of the NCAA Division II Tournament before losing to Seton Hill last week.
Mercyhurst also includes north country players Brendan Eyestone (General Brown), Stephen Morley (Ogdensburg Free Academy), Joel Robare (Watertown) and Tim Williams (South Jefferson).
