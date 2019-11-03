LEWISTON — Maggie Vasquez totaled 24 kills and 21 digs as the Jefferson Community College volleyball team rallied to beat Monroe CC of Rochester, 23-25, 25-10, 25-27, 25-18, 15-13, to win the Region 3 championship and automatic berth to the NJCAA Division III tournament Sunday afternoon at Niagara County CC.
Allison Burrows collected 36 digs and 14 kills while Jenna Wilson added 36 digs for the Cannoneers (29-6), who clinched their second NJCAA tournament bid in four years.
Kelsey Finster chipped in with 54 assists and Grace Gehrke notched 11 kills for JCC, which won the Region 3 title after losing to Jamestown CC in last year’s final.
“I think they remembered the pain of losing in last year’s championship and they wanted to (win this time),” Cannoneers head coach Sara Kolenda.
The NJCAA Division III tournament will begin Nov. 14 in Rochester, Minn.
JCC was ranked ninth in the latest poll released Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.