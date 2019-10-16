WATERVILLE, Maine — Canton native Danny Christy, a junior at SUNY Delhi, was named to the North Atlantic Conference men’s golf first team Wednesday.
Christy, who was the men’s NAC champion in 2018, tied for second individually this year and helped lead SUNY Delhi to its first team title.
SUNY Canton sophomore John Marshall was named to the second team and also the sportsmanship team.
