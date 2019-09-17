ALBANY — Defending ECAC Hockey Tournament champion Clarkson was picked to finish third this season in the annual preseason poll conducted by the ECAC Hockey coaches.
The Golden Knights received one first-place vote and finished with 100 total points. Cornell, the regular-season champion whom Clarkson beat in the tournament title game, received eight first-place votes and 118 total points. Quinnipiac received three first-place votes and was second with 109 points.
Following Clarkson is Harvard (93), Yale (74), Dartmouth (68), Brown (61), Union (57), Rensselaer (31), Princeton (31), Colgate (29) and St. Lawrence University with 21.
Clarkson is the only team in the league that has played in the last two tournament championship games, losing in overtime to Princeton in 2018. The Golden Knights have also made two straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
Clarkson returns several of its top players from last year but did lose standout goalie Jake Kielly and standout forward Nico Sturm a year early to National Hockey League contracts.
Golden Knight senior Haralds Egle was one of three forwards chosen to the first team. He led Clarkson with 19 goals last year and was on the ECAC Hockey second team.
The other first-team forwards include Cornell’s Morgan Marron and Quinnipiac’s Odeen Tufto. The first-team defensemen are Cornell’s Yanni Kaldis and Harvard’s Reilly Walsh and Cornell’s Matthew Galajda is the first-team goalie.
