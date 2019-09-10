ALBANY — The Clarkson University women’s hockey team has won three straight ECAC Hockey Tournament championships and the league’s coaches have made them the favorites to pick up a fourth straight title this season.
Clarkson, which has been in four straight Frozen Fours and won three national championships in the last six years, was picked to win the ECAC Hockey in the annual pre-season poll voted on by the league’s coaches Tuesday.
The Golden Knights picked up three first-place votes and finished with 113 points. Princeton (five votes) and Cornell (four) each picked up more first-place votes than Clarkson, but finished in a tie for second with 109 points. Colgate was fourth with 89, followed by Harvard with 75.
St. Lawrence University was picked to finish sixth with 74 points. The Saints were followed by Quinnipiac (67), Yale (49), Dartmouth (39), Rensselaer (33), Brown (19) and Union (16).
Clarkson junior forward Elizabeth Giguere, who led the nation with 73 points last season, was the only area player chosen to the all-league team as one of the three forwards, along with Princeton’s Sarah Fillier and Cornell’s Kristin O’Neill. Cornell’s Jaime Bourbonnais and Princeton’s Claire Thompson were chosen as defensemen and the goalie is Harvard’s Lindsay Reed.
Clarkson opens the season with a game at Syracuse on Sept. 27 and the Saints open the same day at Ohio State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.