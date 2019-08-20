Clarkson University has unveiled its first new athletic logo since the summer of 2003.
The new logo is based on the school’s Golden Knight name and features a knight head which is half gold and half green. The previous knight head logo, which was introduced in 2003, was all green with a gold plume and many fans asked why a Golden Knight was green.
This logo features gold on the left side and the right side is green. It features fierce white eyes and a yellow plume that flows back behind the head.
“The new look for the Golden Knights is iconic, bold, and simplified,” said new Clarkson athletic director Scott Smalling, in a statement. “It honors our history while looking to the future and next generation who want to rigorously compete at a high level.”
The updated identity was ushered in with the arrival of fall sports teams to campus over the weekend.
Based on extensive engagement with students and sports teams, the comprehensive redesign includes a distinct logo, new wordmark, and exclusive font style created especially for the next generation of Clarkson student-athletes as well as the campus at large that embraces the Golden Knight across its club and academically-related teams.
Clarkson worked with student-athletes to get their feedback throughout the redesign process, and tailored the logo to that feedback.
Proud, respected, strong, fierce, forward-facing, and modern were all themes that were consistently in the discussion and survey process,” said Laurel Kane, associate athletic director, who led many of the student interactions with coaching staff.
The new logo will be used on athletic gear, signage and other informational materials.
