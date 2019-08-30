POTSDAM — With seven players associated with the Clarkson University women’s hockey program, the Green and Gold will be well represented at Hockey Canada’s upcoming BFL National Women’s Team Fall Festival.
Current Golden Knight senior, defenseman Ella Shelton will be joined by Clarkson alumnae, goaltender Shea Tiley ‘18, defensemen Erin Ambrose ‘16, Renata Fast ‘16 and Josiane Pozzebon ‘19, and forwards Loren Gabel ‘19 and Jamie Lee Rattray ‘14 among the 47 players invited to the annual Hockey Canada camp, which is set for September 9-15 in Liverpool, Nova Scotia.
Shelton is one of 15 current collegiate players selected to the roster. Player selections, announced by Hockey Canada on August 27, were led by Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada’s director of women’s national teams and Melody Davidson, Hockey Canada’s head scout for women’s national teams.
All seven of the Golden Knight invitees won a NCAA National title at Clarkson with Shelton, Gabel, Pozzebon and Tiley owning two National Championship rings.
The BFL National Women’s Team Fall Festival is an annual training camp aimed at helping develop and evaluate the nation’s top female players. It marks the first opportunity for the coaching staff to work with the athletes on and off the ice this season, and is a critical component of selecting the team that will go for gold at the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship next spring in Halifax and Truro, N.S.
The athletes selected for the annual camp will be split in two teams — Red and White — for the week-long camp on the South Shore. The camp will feature four games, two intrasquad and two against local junior hockey clubs, along with practices and off-ice sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.