POTSDAM — Clarkson’s opening women’s hockey games against Quinnipiac, scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday, have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns on the Quinnipiac campus.
Clarkson athletic director Scott Smalling confirmed the cancellation was due to positive COVID-19 tests at Quinnipiac. Clarkson’s men’s hockey game at Quinnipiac scheduled for Nov. 29 has also been canceled due to COVID, Smalling said.
The Clarkson women were to open the season with a 3 p.m. home game Saturday and then face the Bobcats again at 3 p.m. on Nov. 29 in a pair of nonconference games.
But those games are now listed as canceled on the Clarkson athletics website and have been removed from Quinnipiac’s site altogether.
The Golden Knights women are scheduled to play at Quinnipiac on Dec. 4-5 and those games are still scheduled as of now.
Those two games are the only nonconference games Clarkson has on its women’s schedule. A four-team ECAC Hockey schedule, including Clarkson, Quinnipiac, St. Lawrence University and Colgate, is expected to be announced soon.
Earlier this week Golden Knights coach Matt Desrosiers said it is possible there could be other nonconference games in the 2021 portion of the schedule.
“I think there is always the potential for nonconference games,” Desrosiers said. “I think what we are going to see is there is going to be some uncertainty come the second half, but I would think you are seeing throughout the country with cases spiking, where teams have to hold off for a couple weeks. That might cancel some games. I think we’re going to have to be really flexible and ready if we all of a sudden do have an open weekend to make a call to a coach in another conference and see if they have that weekend open and see if they are ready to play. I do think there might be some possibilities of some nonconference play in the second half, but it goes with everything else right now, it’s a little uncertain.”
