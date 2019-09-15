SYRACUSE — The third-largest crowd in Carrier Dome history couldn’t rattle the top-ranked defending national champions Saturday night.
Clemson quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns while adding a score on the ground, and the Tigers rode a relentless pass rush to a 41-6 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over the Orange in SU’s home opener in front of a sold-out crowd of 50,248 fans in the Dome.
The nationally-televised game marked the first SU football sellout since 1998 and the ninth overall in the venue’s history, and was the third-largest crowd since the Dome opened in 1980. Clemson won its 18th straight game to extend the nation’s longest win streak and improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC.
SU, which suffered a four-point loss to Clemson last year and stunned the Tigers in their last trip to the Dome in 2017, fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference. The Orange will look to bounce back when it hosts a nonconference matchup against Western Michigan at noon next Saturday in the same location.
“That’s a football team that hasn’t lost in a long time and you can figure out why,” SU coach Dino Babers said after the game. “That was a complete win on their part. I do feel like we have an opportunity to continue to grow as a football team, and even though as bad as it may look, I feel like when it’s all said and done, we’re going to be one of the teams that people are talking about in 2019. That’s my belief.”
The Clemson defense finished with eight sacks for a combined 56 yards lost, and tallied 15 tackles for loss overall. The unit bombarded SU redshirt sophomore QB Tommy DeVito on nearly every drop-back and he was often hurried out of the pocket, frequently working to escape blitzes with limited chances to set his feet.
DeVito finished 15-for-27 for 172 passing yards and an interception in the first home start. The SU run game was shut down from the onset and the Orange could muster only 15 net rushing yards on 42 attempts.
“They were bringing a lot of pressure,” DeVito said of the Clemson defense. “It didn’t matter what personnel we were in, they were overloading and bringing a lot of pressure. It was something we kept trying to work out of and make adjustments for.”
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins — who left the game briefly with an apparent injury but returned on the next series, as did star running back, Travis Etienne — caught seven passes for 150 yards, including a pair of critical third-down conversions.
Amari Rodgers also starred in the pass game, hauling in four receptions for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an 87-yard TD on a screen pass that extended Clemson’s lead over Syracuse to 24-6 early in the third quarter.
The Orange trailed at halftime, 17-6, and threatened to seize momentum early in the third quarter before it was quickly stolen away.
SU redshirt senior cornerback Chris Frederick picked off Lawrence to set SU up at the Clemson nine-yard line early in the second half, but on the first play of the ensuing possession, DeVito threw an interception to Mario Goodrich in the end zone to give the ball back to the Tigers.
Just a few plays later on 3rd-and-1, Lawrence threw a screen pass to Rodgers for the 87-yard TD that capped off a quick three-play, 96-yard scoring drive and put Clemson firmly in control.
Etienne was held to 76 yards on 14 carries after rushing for a series-high 203 yards and three touchdowns in last season’s matchup. Clemson outgained Syracuse, 612-187, in total yards of offense. SU scored on just two of four red-zone trips, converting a field goal each on each score, and finished 4 of 19 on third-down chances and 0-for-3 when going for it on fourth down.
“We just hurt ourselves,” DeVito said. “There were a lot of penalties and mistakes on the field, and you can’t have that, especially if you’re trying to beat the No. 1 team in the country. We were in the red zone twice and didn’t put any points on the board, and that’s unacceptable.”
The Orange dropped to 1-11 all-time when facing the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 — its 17-9 victory over Nebraska in Sept. 29, 1984 still stands as the lone exception — and is 3-7 in games against the defending national champion.
