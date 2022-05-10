The St. Lawrence University women’s lacrosse team will continue their record breaking season, as they head to the 2022 NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991. The Saints, coached by Ogdensburg’s Chelsea Martin, earned an at-large bid after posting a 16-2 record following the Liberty League Tournament.
With the Saints’ 16th win of the season, the Scarlet and Brown surpassed the record for wins in a season, which was previously 15, set by the 1990 NCAA Runner-Up team, and with this season’s at-large bid, St. Lawrence will make its first trip in over three decades.
The Saints are scheduled to face Tufts in a second-round game on Sunday, May 15 in Medford, Massachusetts.
“I’m so excited for the team for this opportunity to continue playing in the postseason, said Coach Martin. “Their hard work and dedication throughout the course of the season is paying off.”
“I’m looking forward to seeing how the team progresses in the postseason and for our matchup against Tufts!”
St. Lawrence secured the second-seed in the Liberty League Tournament, received a first-round bye, but fell to Ithaca, 18-9 in the semifinals, this past Saturday in Geneva.
Tufts will make its seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament and the Jumbos reached the NCAA Final last spring and traveled to the “Final Four” in 2019.
The winner between Tufts, ranked ninth in last week’s IWLCA poll, and No. 13 St. Lawrence will move on to the “Sweet 16” on May 21. There they will face whoever advances out of the second round among Pomona-Pitzer (16-0), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (13-5) or George Fox (17-0).
More information regarding this weekend’s games will be added to saintsathletics.com when made available.
ROOS DRAW SIT
CANTON – The SUNY Canton women’s lacrosse team has drawn Stevens Institute of Technology in the first round of the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship tournament.
The Roos will travel to Hoboken, NJ and square off with the host Ducks on Saturday, May 14th. Game time will be released in the coming days. The winner will advance to the second round on Sunday, May 15th taking on defending NCAA Division III national champion and No. 2 nationally-ranked Salisbury.
The Roos qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning their second North Atlantic Conference (NAC) championship defeating Maine Maritime Academy 22-6 on Sunday, May 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.