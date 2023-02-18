SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team again fell flat in front of the largest NCAA on-campus crowd of the season.
The Duke Blue Devils finished 13-for-26 on 3-point field goals for their most against an Atlantic Coast Conference team to easily beat the Orange, 77-55, on Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome with 31,063 total fans and more than 8,000 students on hand.
Syracuse (16-11 overall, 9-7 ACC) suffered its eighth straight loss against Duke (19-8, 10-6) and fourth straight at the Dome, including back-to-back setbacks by 20 or more points in front of 30,000-plus fans.
“I don’t think we matched their intensity,” SU freshman point guard Judah Mintz said. “They were the aggressors, and as a whole, I don’t think we responded very well, as you can see.”
Joseph Girard III scored 21 points and Mintz added 18 as the only SU players in double figures with the rest of the team combining to shoot 7-for-30 from the field.
Jeremy Roach scored 17 points to lead Duke while Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski added 14 apiece — all hitting multiple 3-pointers. Filipowski also hauled in 12 rebounds to mark the 12th double-double for the freshman center.
The Blue Devils finished one shy of their season high overall and posted their best 3-point percentage of the season. They entered ranked bottom four in the ACC for average 3-pointers (6.7 per game) and 3-point percentage (.323).
Duke came out firing and made 8-of-14 attempts from behind the arc in the first half, surpassing its season average before the intermission. Four players hit at least two from deep overall, led by Whitehead’s 4-for-6 performance and a 3-for-7 mark by Roach.
“It’s tough, you just got to try to get them off their spots and make them drivers, just try to have Jesse (Edwards) clean up some blocked shots down there,” Girard III said. “But it’s tough, they were making everything it seemed today, but we just got to move better.”
The Orange and Blue Devils battled evenly through the first 13 minutes before Duke seized command.
Following a media timeout with the game tied, 19-19, Duke went on a 21-2 run that lasted more than six minutes and took a 40-27 edge into halftime. Syracuse trailed by nine points or more for the entire second half.
“They were making the right reads and we weren’t,” Mintz said of the decisive run. “They were countering things we wanted to take away, they hit some big shots, and I don’t think we were getting to shooters like we were supposed to, and it really hurt us.”
Duke finished with a 38-25 advantage in rebounds, shot 54.5 percent from the floor, and outscored SU in the paint, 34-22.
The Orange tallied just seven assists to 12 turnovers and was held to 34.5 percent from the field for its lowest scoring output and worst shooting percentage against an ACC opponent this year.
Syracuse center Jesse Edwards was limited to five points and five rebounds despite playing 36 minutes, struggling against Duke’s physical post defense.
“They doubled and pushed and were just physical with Jesse inside and that’s something he’s had problems with,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “We need him to be a factor obviously on the offensive end. … The bottom line, Jesse has to be able to score for us to be effective.”
The Orange will play two away games over the next week that are crucial toward ACC Tournament seeding or attempting to boost its slim NCAA at-large chances.
Syracuse will play Wednesday at Clemson (19-7, 11-4) and next Saturday at Pittsburgh (19-8, 12-4) with each representing a potential Quad 1 win in the NCAA Net Rankings.
Among the 30,000-plus fans in attendance was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who came as the guest of Syracuse businessman Adam Weitsman.
Hamlin was announced to the live crowd and received a loud standing ovation, smiling from his seat on the big screen before making the heart symbol with his hands to his chest.
Hamlin was resuscitated on the field after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest when the Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He has made several public appearances over the past month, including at Super Bowl LVII last Sunday.
Former SU players Dave Bing, George Hicker, Buddy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Elijah Hughes were also present.
