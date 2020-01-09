College Alpine skiing
GORHAM, N.H. — Thomas Daigle and Even Wetzel each finished in the top six to lead the Clarkson University Alpine Ski team in the giant slalom at Wildcat Mountain on Thursday afternoon.
The Clarkson men finished second among eight teams, while the Clarkson women took sixth out of 10 teams. Clarkson will be back on the mountain against the same teams today.
Daigle finished third overall among the 60 participants, placing in the top three in both of his runs. His first trip down the slope took 43.56 seconds (second) and the latter race took 44.75 seconds (third) for a combined time of 1:28.31. Wetzel ended up in sixth, thanks to the fifth-fastest second run and finishing with a two-run time of 1:30.42.
