The current COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined some fall sports at Jefferson Community College.
The National Junior College Athletic Association on Monday moved to have all close-contact fall sports, such as men’s and women’s soccer, football and indoor volleyball, switch to the spring.
The Cannoneers’ soccer and volleyball seasons will now coincide with spring sports, such as baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s lacrosse.
“I know some schools had canceled, Monroe (CC) and (Onondaga) CC, and we were kind of waiting to see what was happening,” JCC athletic director Jeff Wiley said. “We were ready to play, but the NJCAA has changed it so hopefully we can push forward and give our student-athletes a good experience.”
These recommendations come from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents. Only the men’s and women’s cross country, half marathon and women’s tennis competitions will be held as scheduled. JCC, a member of the NJCAA Region 3, has offered cross country as a fall sport since 2015, and this year’s NJCAA Division III championships will be hosted Nov. 14 by Harper College in Palatine, Ill.
The meeting added that winter sports will start practice in January 2021, and the majority of the championships will be moved to April, including men’s and women’s basketball.
For the time being, spring sports will stay relatively unchanged with some small adjustments. Events like baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse that JCC offers are currently contested in the spring.
One concern for athletes will be possible conflicts with sports that will run in the spring season.
The men’s and women’s basketball season will be set to begin Jan. 22, with the regional championships being completed by April 10. Practice in the spring semester can begin on Jan. 11.
For basketball, practice and scrimmages in the fall are permitted between Sept. 15 and Dec. 15, but must be conducted within 60 consecutive days.
Fall practices for men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball is permitted between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15.
Competition for men’s and women’s soccer will begin April 2 and competition for volleyball will begin on Jan. 29.
While sports seasons may overlap for some athletes, coaches like Joe Vaadi, who heads the men’s soccer and men’s basketball teams, may also deal with some overlap in seasons.
“It is a concern,” Wiley said. “That’s something we’ll have to talk to Joe about and his assistants since (men’s soccer) starts practice on March 15, so that would be an overlap of 15 days. But that says we can start playing games on April 2nd, but up here in the north country, if we don’t have a field to play on we might not be playing on April 2nd, it might get pushed back further.”
Wiley anticipates these next few months being filled with work to try to determine how the school can safely operate athletics. But with information surrounding the coronavirus changing so frequently, creating those plans makes for a unique challenge.
“We gotta change all of our transportation, all of our officials assignments, so it’s going to be a ton of work,” Wiley said. “We don’t even have a schedule, it’s going to be up to the Region 3 sports chairs to develop a schedule for us.
Wiley noted that figuring out transportation could be especially challenging.
“They’ve changed to where you can only have so many people on a bus, so many people in a van, so many clusters,” Wiley said.
The coronavirus outbreak caused the Cannoneers’ 2020 spring sports slate to be scrapped entirely.
OCC suspended its fall season due to COVID-19 over two weeks ago. Other Region 3 schools such as Erie CC, Monroe CC, Adirondack CC, Columbia-Greene CC, Jamestown CC and North Country CC also suspended their fall seasons.
Union College in Schenectady has announced that after careful review and for the safety of all, fall sports teams will not participate in intercollegiate competition during the fall season.
The decision follows Union’s June 30 announcement of the “Union Where You Are” Plan for the return of students in the fall.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and entire community will remain our top priority,” Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin said. “In order to follow the measures required to protect all campus community members — including social distancing policies, required use of personal protective equipment and reduced off-campus travel — we will be unable to provide intercollegiate athletic competition in its traditional form during the fall season.”
Despite these changes for the fall, Union recognizes the importance of athletics participation to its student-athletes. Coaches and staff will continue to develop ways in which to engage student-athletes safely in small-group activity through in-person practices and instruction, strength and conditioning training, leadership training and team bonding activities.
All students on campus will also have access to recreational and wellness opportunities, and the fitness facilities will be available in accordance with all New York State guidelines and campus protocols.
The Patriot League announced Monday that its member schools will not play sports in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The league also said that a decision on winter and spring sports competitions will be made at a later date and that practice, conditioning and strength training will be allowed if “health and safety conditions support such activities.”
The United States Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy are exempt from the cancellation given they are “unique in their environments and their missions within higher education,” the Patriot League announced. Any decisions on their participation in competitive sports will be made by their respective leaders.
The Patriot League football representatives are Holy Cross, Lafayette, Bucknell, Lehigh, Colgate, Fordham and Georgetown. Army and Navy are not part of the Patriot League for football.
