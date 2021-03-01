College athletics
Athletes and coaches at Clarkson and St. Lawrence University received good news Monday when Liberty League commissioner Tracy King announced that the league’s Presidents Council has agreed on a plan to have spring sports.
Under the plan, Liberty League competition will begin no earlier than the weekend of March 26 with competition predominantly against league member institutions. Student-athletes and team personnel will adhere to a rigorous COVID-19 testing protocol in order to ensure a healthy and safe environment for competition.
Clarkson’s spring sports include baseball, softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse.
SLU’s spring sports include baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rowing, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.