Times Staff Report
EVANSTON, Ill. — The No. 4 overall seed Northwestern women’s lacrosse team dominated from the first draw and defeated No. 5 Syracuse, 15-4, at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium to advance to the NCAA Tournament semifinals for the third straight year.
The Wildcats will take on the winner of No. 1 North Carolina and No. 8 Stony Brook next Friday in Baltimore.
Goalkeeper Madison Doucette and the Wildcat defense were the story of the game, holding Syracuse to four goals. Doucette posted a career-high .733 save percentage, stopping 11-of-15 shots, and recording her fourth 10-plus save game of the season. Syracuse has been held to four goals or less just once in the past 15 years.
Lauren Gilbert led Northwestern with four goals, while Watertown graduate Jill Girardi, Erin Coykendall and Smith each contributed two goals.
Northwestern avenged its 2021 semifinal loss to Syracuse that knocked the Wildcats out of the NCAA Tournament.
Meaghan Tyrrell led the Orange with three goals and Olivia Adamson added one.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Root wins $10K scholarship
Meghan Root of the Syracuse University women’s soccer team was awarded the $10,000 Jim McKay Scholarship, announced by the NCAA on Thursday. She is the first SU athlete to receive the honor.
The grant is awarded by the NCAA to college athletes who demonstrate achievement in sports communications or public relations or hope to contribute to the field. Arizona State offensive lineman Marco Salas was the male recipient.
Root was a team captain as a senior forward last fall and posted a 3.95 grade-point average. She graduated this spring with a degree in public relations and is enrolling in graduate school at South Florida to earn a Master of Business Administration and additional master’s degree, per the NCAA press release.
Her long-term goal is to become the head of communications for a National Women’s Soccer League franchise.
The scholarship was created in 2008 to honor pioneer sports journalist Jim McKay.
