Syracuse University has extended the contract of athletic director John Wildhack through mid-2025, according to an announcement by SU Chancellor Kent Syverud on Thursday night.
Wildhack — a Buffalo native and 1980 SU graduate — has held the position since July 2016 after working for more than 30 years at ESPN. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
“Syracuse University is very pleased with John’s performance as director of athletics, and I am delighted that he will continue to lead our programs through 2025,” Chancellor Syverud expressed in a prepared statement. “He has elevated our program in many ways, on and off the playing fields, and inside and outside the classroom. Our student-athletes are performing at the highest levels academically and athletically. That success is a testament to John’s leadership and the hard work and dedication of his great team of coaches and staff.”
Wildhack has overseen the athletics department consisting of 20 varsity sports and more than 600 athletes, which have represented SU in 39 NCAA national championship events during his four-year tenure.
Wildhack’s most notable efforts to date are led by securing funds to launch the $118 million capital project to create enhancements centered around the New Stadium Experience, which is expected to be unveiled this fall.
He also helped guide the formation of an in-house production unit in 2017, which has broadcast more than 300 live events and 1,000 hours of content for the ACC Network and ACC Network Extra.
“I am thankful for the support of Chancellor Syverud and the Board of Trustees,” Wildhack stated in the release. “It has been an exciting four years, and I look forward to what Syracuse Athletics will achieve in the years ahead. It is a privilege to work with our outstanding coaches, a wonderful staff and our talented student-athletes. Together, they represent the very best of college athletics. I am proud to be their director of athletics, an alumnus and a member of our great Syracuse University community.”
The Orange has captured 23 conference championships overall with Wildhack at the helm, including four team and 19 individual titles.
Syracuse has also had five or more teams receive perfect four-year scores in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate for three straight years, and the overall SU student-athlete body has achieved better than a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average for four straight years.
Wildhack formerly held various leadership roles for ESPN, most recently as executive vice president for programming and production. He produced the network’s first live regular-season college football game in 1984 and first live NFL matchup in 1987.
Wildhack is an alumnus of SU’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications with a degree in telecommunications. He joined ESPN during its first year of operation upon graduating. He sits on the advisory board for the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamic.
SU NEW FOOTBALL TICKET MODEL
SU announced plans to transition to an individual game ticket model for the upcoming football season due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On July 21, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that no fans would be allowed at SU football games this year, but later clarified that stance could change at some point this fall.
Season ticket holders were expected to receive an email Friday with various options to explore. Those options include a refund, a rollover to the 2021 season, or a donation to the “Together Cuse,” campaign, which aims to provide student-athletes with academic services, student-athlete development, health and welfare programs, nutrition, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Fans who do not respond to the survey by Sept. 4 will automatically have their season tickets rolled over to the 2021 fall season, which locks them in at the same price and seat location as the 2019 campaign.
