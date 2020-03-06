College baseball
Immaculate Heart Central graduate Vincenzo Alteri will begin his junior season with the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Sunday as a captain of the baseball team.
Alteri, who plays first base, led the Mariners in batting average (.421), runs (34), hits (64), home runs (2), RBIs (33) and slugging (.566) last season as Merchant Marine went 28-11 overall and advanced to the Skyline Conference tournament, winning one game.
Merchant Marine begins play against Coast Guard in a doubleheader, starting at noon in Fort Myers, Fla.
