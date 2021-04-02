COLLEGE BASEBALL
AUBURN — Nate Doremus hit a bases-loaded triple and drove in four runs as Jefferson Community College’s baseball team defeated Cayuga CC, 11-7, in the second game Friday to split Mid-State Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Cannoneers recorded their first win of the season, and the first for the coaching staff, led by Brandon Noble. Juan Perez doubled twice for JCC (1-7) and Anthony Martinez pitched five innings for the win and he struck out nine.
Cayuga CC won the opener, 15-5. Doremus generated two hits, including a bases-clearing double for the Cannoneers against Cayuga CC (4-8).
