college BASEBALL
ITHACA — Connor Pederson went 2-for-2, including a double, and drove in three runs to lead the Ithaca baseball team to a 7-5 win over Clarkson on the first day of the double-elimination Liberty League Tournament on Thursday.
Clarkson (11-18) will meet RIT in a loser’s bracket game at 10 this morning. If the Golden Knights, win they will face the loser of a game between Ithaca and Rochester at 4 p.m. in another elimination game.
Clarkson led 5-2 after five innings, but the Bombers (28-12) scored five runs in the sixth inning.
Joe Pagano went 4-for-5 for the Golden Knights. Caleb Doyle, Colby Brouillette and Tommy Bianchi all finished with two hits.
n Malone native Nathan Welch, Nick Shoemaker and Noah Reyes all earned North Atlantic Conference West Team All-Conference honors for the SUNY Canton baseball team.
Welch, who was named to the team at third base, led the SUNY Canton with a .361 batting average during the regular season and tied for first with three home runs. Shoemaker made the team at the utility position, hitting .301, with 22 hits, 16 runs, five doubles and six RBIs. Reyes, named as an outfielder, ranked second on the team with a .339 batting average in the regular season, posting a team-best 39 hits with 26 runs, six doubles and 15 RBIs.
