POTSDAM — Clarkson sophomore Colby Brouillette became the latest in a long line of all-region selections for the Golden Knights as he was picked to the D3baseball.com New York All-Region team Tuesday.
Brouillette, picked as All-Region second-team designated hitter, is the 10th Clarkson baseball player since 2015 to earn All-Region honors from either D3baseball.com or ABCA/Rawlings.
Brouillette ranked second in the Liberty League in RBIs with 36, with 12 doubles and four home runs. His 12 doubles were tied for third in the conference and his home run total was tied for fifth in the league. Overall, Brouillette batted .337 with a .622 slugging percentage.
