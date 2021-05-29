Gouverneur’s Connor Fenlong and his Indiana State teammates remained in contention for a Missouri Valley Conference championship after suffering their first loss in the tournament Saturday in Carbondale, Ill.
The Sycamores (30-18) defeated Southern Illinois for the second time in the tournament, 9-7, to remain alive after losing to top-seeded Dallas Baptist 10-1 in the first game.
Fenlong, Division I Indiana State’s top relief pitcher, did not appear in either game.
Indiana State will face Dallas Baptist again today at noon. If the Sycamores win that game, they will play Dallas Baptist again for the MVC crown at 4 p.m.
