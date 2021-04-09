College baseball
Former Gouverneur standout Connor Fenlong leads nationally ranked Indiana State’s pitching staff in earned-run average and appearances as the Sycamores began Missouri Valley Conference play this weekend.
Fenlong, a redshirt sophomore who transferred to the Division I baseball program from Wabash Valley Community College in Mount Carmel, Ill., has headed the Sycamores’ relief staff through the team’s first 22 games, posting a team-high four saves and 0.57 ERA in 15 2/3 innings over nine appearances.
Fenlong has allowed just one earned run and walked two while striking out 15. He has struck out at least one batter in every appearance except one, including five strikeouts against Pittsburgh in Indiana State’s season debut on Feb. 19.
Indiana State (15-7) is ranked No. 23 in the country and swept Illinois State on Friday with Fenlong picking up the save in a 4-2 victory in the first game.
Fenlong was a member of the Times All-North baseball and football teams, winning All-North football MVP honors for the Northern Athletic Conference in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.