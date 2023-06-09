Texas Christian University handed Indiana State a 4-1 loss in the opening game the Fort Worth Super Regional in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament on Friday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.

Indiana State, which includes senior Connor Fenlong of Gouverneur, faces TCU again at 6 p.m. today in the best-of-three series in need of a victory to push the two teams to a deciding Sunday game at Lupton Stadium. Fenlong (11-2) is expected to get the start in the pivotal game.

