Texas Christian University handed Indiana State a 4-1 loss in the opening game the Fort Worth Super Regional in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament on Friday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.
Indiana State, which includes senior Connor Fenlong of Gouverneur, faces TCU again at 6 p.m. today in the best-of-three series in need of a victory to push the two teams to a deciding Sunday game at Lupton Stadium. Fenlong (11-2) is expected to get the start in the pivotal game.
TCU scored three runs in the third inning on home runs by Austin Davis and Cole Fontenelle off Indiana State starter Matt Jachec. Davis led off the inning with a homer and Fontennelle delivered a two-run shot after Karson Bowen walked. The Horned Frogs added a run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Kurtis Byrne. Indiana State plated its lone run in the bottom of the ninth on a home run by Keegan Watson.
The 14th-seeded Sycamores are making their first Super Regional appearance in program history.
Indiana State (45-16) entered the regional as one of the hottest teams in the nation, winning 37 of their last 41 games. Last week it swept through the Terre Haute Regional by beating Wright State and Iowa.
The Sycamores’ pitching staff has helped lead the team into new territory. Fenlong has put together a career season, posting a 10-0 record with a 2.26 earned-run average during Indiana State’s 41-game surge. Overall Fenlong is 11-2 with a 3.33 ERA. He leads the team in victories, innings pitched (108) and complete games (4). His 70 strikeouts are second on the team and he has limited opponents to a .224 batting average.
Fenlong was named Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year and made the conference postseason team. He was one of five Sycamores on the conference squad.
The Indiana State pitching staff collectively during the streak has registered seven shutouts and a 2.73 ERA. Lane Miller is also undefeated in the run at 7-0.
Indiana State entered the postseason ranked in all six major national collegiate baseball polls, rated as high as No. 9 in the Collegiate Baseball News poll. The Sycamores’ historic regular season included new program records for conference wins (24) and conference series wins (nine).
Special Olympics boon for Indiana
Amid a season that has seen Indiana State baseball find greater success than it has in decades, fans of the team were excited to welcome the NCAA baseball tournament to the school’s Terre Haute, Ind., campus last week. The Sycamores, who advanced to their first super regional in school history, were set to host that series as well, but a scheduling conflict forced them into what is a de facto road series against Texas Christian in Fort Worth this weekend.
The relocation disappointed fans and alumni but brought some unexpected benevolence from their opponents’ fan base after a TCU sports podcast solicited donations to Special Olympics Indiana, the organization that had previously booked Indiana State’s facilities for its competition this weekend. Special Olympics Indiana reportedly has received more than $35,000 since the Lupton Drinking Club on Monday requested those donations as a consolatory gift.
“Please join us at the LDC and donate to Indiana Special Olympics,” the podcast said on Twitter. “Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way. Click link & and donate, gang. -FrogsForSycs”
For Indiana State, the conundrum itself is a reflection of progress.
The Sycamores’ only trip to the College World Series came when its current head coach, Mitch Hannahs, was a second baseman playing for the school. During Hannahs’s playing career, Indiana State appeared in the NCAA tournament in 1986, 1987 and 1989, advancing to the College World Series in 1986 following a regional victory (before the field was expanded in 1999 to include a super regional round).
Hannahs was named head coach in 2013 and has since become the program’s second-winningest coach, taking the team to four NCAA tournaments and winning a second Missouri Valley Conference tournament title in May.
Shortly after TCU topped Arkansas on Monday to punch its own ticket to the super regional, Indiana State said it could not host their upcoming games at its baseball field, citing overcapacity and a lack of volunteer staff among the contributing factors.
Lodging limitations had already affected tournament accommodations in Lexington, Ky., where visiting baseball teams participating in the Lexington Regional stayed in dormitories on the University of Kentucky campus because of a shortage of hotel rooms in the area stemming from previously scheduled events.
Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales on Tuesday lamented the difficulty of Indiana State’s decision, telling reporters: “It’s tough, man. I’m a baseball guy. We’ve never hosted a super regional or a regional, so it’s really hard.”
