WATERTOWN — Organized baseball has been largely absent from the north country for the past year and a half. Jefferson Community College changes that this weekend when it travels to play Finger Lakes CC on Sunday for its first game of the season.
Since Feb. 1, the Cannoneers have been using the Jefferson Community College gymnasium for practice, and they have recently begun live hitting in the batting cage.
Coach Brandon Noble was supposed to begin his collegiate coaching career last season, but had that opportunity wiped out by COVID-19. So, 2021 will be his first time suiting up in the dugout as head coach of the Cannoneers.
“I’m excited to start playing games,” Noble said. “I feel like we’ve been indoors all of this winter and last winter. We were able to have fall ball, which was nice, but it’s just not the same as playing another team and being able to compete. So, I know we’re real excited to start being able to play games and how we measure up within the region and be able to find out what works for us and what’s not working.”
While the Cannoneers have 11 sophomores on its roster, the majority of the team has yet to play an inning of college baseball. In total the Cannoneers feature a fairly light roster of 15 players.
“I’ve been pretty encouraged,” Noble said. “We’re not a big team this year, but they’ve come together really well, they’ve practiced really hard. They make the most out of being inside for a month and a half, it’s hard. But we’ve been pretty happy with especially the last couple weeks going live (batting practice). They’ve definitely been improving.”
The Cannoneers will play their first games today with a doubleheader at Finger Lakes.
Anthony Martinez, who threw live batting practice Wednesday, is the only player on JCC’s roster who has seen a full year of college baseball. He played for the Cannoneers in 2019.
“I’ve played one year of college, so now I feel more confident,” Martinez said. “So, now I just try to get better every day through practice. Trying to follow the instruction that my coaches are telling me. I feel more confident now.”
In addition to a fastball, Martinez throws a curveball and a slider.
“I need to work more on my resilience, when I’m pitching, I want to be able to throw the whole game,” Martinez said. “This is really important, don’t be tired in the third inning or the fourth inning. It’s something I’m really working on.”
The lack of depth on the team includes the starting pitching staff as well.
“I think our pitching will do well as long as they pitch to their strengths,” Noble said. “And get us deep into games.”
Noble expects Connor O’Donnell, out of Pulaski High School, to be a starter for the Cannoneers.
“I’ve been working out and trying to stay conditioned for sure,” O’Donnell said. “You don’t want to be huffing and puffing after running.”
O’Donnell’s goals for 2021 focus on the team.
“Definitely, win games, as many as we can,” O’Donnell said. “Make the playoffs for sure. Mostly team goals, I don’t have any personal goals other than pitch good.”
O’Donnell wasn’t able to get back on the mound until Feb. 10. Since then, he’s finding that he’s throwing harder than he was in the fall.
“I was sitting around 73 in the fall, and now I’m at 78,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell touts his fastball as having a lot of movement, but in addition to that pitch he throws curveball, slider and a change-up.
Behind the pitcher, Noble is expecting starter Juan Perez to be strong at third base.
“As a hitter, I want to improve,” said Perez, who played four games for Bronx CC in 2020 before COVID-19 called off the season. “And every aspect, in the infield and as a teammate. I want to become a better leader for my team, a better communicator also. And I want to win, that’s the goal.”
Given the lack of depth and the frequency of games, expect to see the Cannoneers playing multiple positions.
“Yeah, there will definitely be a lot moving parts,” Noble said. “You might be pitching and then going to play another position. We don’t have a lot of guys who only pitch, they’ll have other roles. I think that will be a positive, too, especially this year since it’s a little different. A lot more people are engaged in the game for longer, just because if you pitch one day, you’re playing in the field and hitting for the rest of the weekend. That keeps you a lot more engaged then just pitching just one day a week and sitting the rest of the time.”
While players like Martinez and Perez hail from New York City, Jefferson Community College features a few local guys on the roster as well. Connor Ashlaw, Joe Slabchuck and Nathan Doremus all played for Carthage, Keegan Poste played for South Lewis, and — along with O’Donnell — Dakota Corbett-Bean played for Pulaski.
