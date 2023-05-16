LaFargeville’s Owen Parliament is a member of the SUNYAC all-conference baseball team as the conference announced awards Tuesday.
Parliament, a junior at Oswego State, was named as one of two designated hitters on the 16-person first team.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 10:32 pm
Parliament batted .326 for the Lakers in 40 games, including 38 starts. His 36 runs batted in led the team and he finished tied for the team lead with nine home runs.
Oswego (20-21) ended its season Saturday in a 12-10 loss to SUNY Cortland in the double-elimination SUNYAC Tournament at Cortland. Parliament went 2-for-5 and gave Oswego a 1-0 lead with a second-inning home run.
Parliament, a LaFargeville High School graduate in his first season with Oswego, has also played for Division I Binghamton University and Wofford College. He’s also played two seasons for the Watertown Rapids. Parliament’s younger brother, Wyatt, is a sophomore at Rutgers University where he appeared in 15 games this season.
BROUILLETTE MAKES FIRST TEAM
Clarkson University senior Colby Brouillette made the first team as an outfielder as the Liberty League announced its baseball all-stars.
Brouillette hit .345 for the Golden Knights.
St. Lawrence University infielder Timothy Connor made the second team and the Saints’ Jack Silvia made the honorable mention squad.
SOFTBALL
STOKER PITCHER OF YEAR
Former Sandy Creek standout Carley Stoker won Pitcher of the Year honors for the second time in three years Tuesday as the Little East Conference announced its season awards.
Stoker was one of eight Eastern Connecticut State players to make the all-conference squad as the Warriors went 16-0 in league play.
Stoker has gone 15-2 with a 1.60 earned-run average over 113 2/3 innings and has struck out 116 batters, allowing only 39 walks. Opponents are batting .213 against her. She finished 9-0 in conference. Twice named Pitcher of the Week, Stoker, a four-time Times All-North MVP, also won the league Pitcher of the Year honor in 2021.
Eastern Connecticut, which fell to Massachusetts-Dartmouth in the Little East Conference final Saturday, plays an NCAA Division III regional game against Lebanon Valley College on Thursday in Annville, Pa.
CLARKSON DUO ON FIRST TEAM
Clarkson’s Zoey Kovach and Devin Fitzpatrick each were selected to the Liberty League first team.
Kovach, a catcher, batted .371. Fitzpatrick, a pitcher, made the team as a utility player. She hit .314.
St. Lawrence’s Stella VanGee was named to the second team as an infielder. Clarkson outfielder Emma Sabourin and infielder Bridget Tawits also made the second team.
GOLF
JCC PAIR REACHES NATIONALS
Jefferson Community College golfers Nate Heller and Dan O’Connell qualified for the NJCAA nationals after their performances at the Region 3 men’s golf tournament at Glen Oak Golf Club in East Amherst.
Heller, a former General Brown standout, and O’Connell each will play in the four-round national tournament slated for June 5-9 at Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua.
