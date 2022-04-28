Liberatore lifts SLU baseball over SUNY Canton

CANTON — Jimmy Liberatore went 2-for-3, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead the St. Lawrence University baseball team to a 22-6 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Thursday at SLU.

Jake Delaney, Jackson Brinker, Evan Burke and Brian Comerford all finished with two hits for the Saints (15-14 overall). Mackenzie Mather went 2-for-2, including a home run, and drove in three runs for the Kangaroos (9-26).

