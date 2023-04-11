WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College’s recent hot-hitting in baseball has proven the team can stay in any game.
David Nikolayenko smashed a two-run home run in the sixth inning as JCC rallied to take game one of a Region 3 doubleheader, 9-8, over SUNY Adirondack Monday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. SUNY Adirondack managed to pull away for 16-11 victory in the second game to earn the split.
Nikolayenko racked up six hits and five RBIs across two games for the Cannoneers (5-9), who were on a five-game winning streak before losing game two to the Timberwolves (8-17). Chris Gun belted a bases-clearing, three-run double in the first game for JCC, which has scored eight runs or more in the last six games.
“We’re playing for each other and we’re piecing things together,” Nikolayenko said. “We’re starting to figure things out.”
The Cannoneers have already eclipsed last season’s win total from their 4-28 season in 2022. JCC coach Brandon Noble said the team is finally coming together after a couple of rough seasons, including a one-win campaign in 2021.
“It’s nice to see a lot of the work we put in during fall ball at the beginning of September and all of our work in the gym starting to come together,” Noble said.
JCC raced out to a 4-1 lead after the third inning of the first game, but Adirondack chipped away at the lead. Jared Potter smacked a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Timberwolves a 5-4 lead. Wyatt Cozzy’s two-run shot seemingly put the game out of reach and gave Adirondack an 8-4 advantage.
However, the Cannoneers got back into the game when John LaPorte, Tyler Thompson and Yojairo Juan all reached base in the sixth. Gunn then socked a double that cleared the bases and put JCC down by one run. Nikolayenko then belted an 0-2 pitch over the wall that gave the Cannoneers a 9-8 lead.
“My teammate Chris Gunn hit a barrel off the wall and that pumped my up,” Nikolayenko said. “I just put the bat on the ball and it kept flying.”
Sophomore Lucas Mackey started the seventh inning and picked up the save for Jefferson CC. However, Mackey loaded the bases before Timberwolves sophomore outfielder Evan Torres lined up to Thompson to end the game.
“It was a bit nerve-wracking but my teammates have trust in me and I have trust in them to get the job done,” Mackey said.
Juan collected the win on the mound for JCC while Briton Cook took the loss for Adirondack.
The victory in the first game allowed JCC to take three out of four games this season from Adirondack. Noble said beating Region 3 playoff teams like the Timberwolves is a big accomplishment.
“Going 3-1 against a team that went to regionals last year is a big deal” Noble said.
Adirondack did salvage a sweep by winning the second game. Jeffrey Stearns totaled five RBIs, including a three-run home run, and Terel Tillman added three hits and two runs batted in for the Timberwolves.
Will Cole double, triple and plated a pair of runs for the Cannoneers in the second game. JCC managed to tie the game after trailing 7-1, but Adirondack posted a three-run inning and a pair of four-run frames to put the game out of reach.
Despite the loss in the nightcap, Noble loved his team’s ability to fight back.
“We’re just feeding off each other and not trying to do too much,” Noble said. “There’s not quit in these guys even though they got down by six.”
JCC will host SUNY Broome for a Thursday doubleheader at the Fairgrounds staring 2 p.m. A sweep would give the Cannoneers seven wins in their last eight before the tough portion of their schedule starts.
“We’re going into Thursday knowing that we’ve got a good shot to get seven victories already,” Mackey said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.