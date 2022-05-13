College baseball
ITHACA — A four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning by Rochester put an end to the Clarkson baseball season Friday.
Rochester (31-10 overall) edged the Golden Knights 7-6 in an elimination game of the Liberty League tournament, rallying from a 6-3 deficit heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Brian McKinsey drove in three runs with a double to tie the game and he scored on Harper Sy’s single.
Joe Pagano went 3-for-4 for Clarkson (12-19).
Clarkson reached the game after beating RIT 7-6 in a loser’s bracket game in the morning. Tommy Bianchi went 3-for-5 for Clarkson and drove in two runs.
