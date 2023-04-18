CANTON — Frank Nieto sparked a three-run bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run double to spark the SUNY Canton baseball team to a North Atlantic Conference doubleheader sweep of SUNY Polytechnic Institute on Tuesday.
The Kangaroos won the opener 9-8 and took game two 3-2 to drop SUNY Poly to 9-20 overall and 2-8 in the NAC.
