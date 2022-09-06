CANTON — Wilson Matos, a former SUNY Canton baseball player and an assistant coach the last four years, was named the head coach of the program Monday.
Matos, who graduated in 2018, has been the school’s junior varsity coach the last three years while serving as an assistant coach for the main program.
As the top varsity assistant, Matos helped lead the program to its first North Atlantic Conference (NAC) playoff berth last season. The team earned a pair of wins against division leading SUNY Cobleskill, handing the Fighting Tigers half of their four league losses.
SUNY Canton finished 10-31 overall last year and was 7-8 in conference play.
Matos replaces Joe Carbone, who coached SUNY Canton for 13 seasons.
“Wilson has done a tremendous job as our lead assistant with the program the last several years and has earned this opportunity,” athletic director Randy Sieminski said. “I look forward to him continuing to help develop the skills of our student-athletes as the leader of our program and helping the team move forward as a contender in the NAC.”
Matos has been heavily involved with day-to-day operations of the varsity program spearheading skill development, while assisting with recruiting. As a leader of the JV program, Matos orchestrated the day-to-day operations and served as the lead bench boss. He has helped to oversee numerous clinics during his time with the Roos and gives several private lessons per week.
“SUNY Canton has been my home since 2015 when I came here from Puerto Rico and I’ve never left,” Matos said. “From my time as a player, to an assistant coach, and now getting the opportunity to lead the team that has given me so much is an incredible opportunity.”
Matos enjoyed a standout four-year career for the Roos. He was a career .349 hitter, starting in 143 of 156 games.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.