ROCHESTER — Aaron Whitley went 4-for-6 to lead top-seeded Rochester to a 13-8 victory over No. 4 Clarkson in a Liberty League baseball semifinal Wednesday.
Joseph Rende and Josh Leadem each added three hits for Rochester (23-8 overall).
Colby Brouillette went 3-for-5, including a home run, and drove in four runs for Clarkson (14-16-1). Kent Wilson and Michael Tito each contributed two hits.
