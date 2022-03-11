Times Staff Report
Syracuse police arrested a 12-year-old boy who is accused of robbing Juli Boeheim on March 1 in the Destiny USA mall parking lot, per multiple media outlets citing sources from the department.
According to a report from CNY Central, the unidentified boy approached the victim and asked to call his mom, then pointed what was later determined to be an airsoft gun and took her phone and purse. He then entered a car containing three others and drove away.
The alleged culprit is not being identified due to his age and is being held at Hillbrook Detention Center, per the report citing authorities. He was charged with second-degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and grand larceny.
Juli Boeheim is the wife of Syracuse University men’s basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, and the co-founder of the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation that raises funds for cancer research and troubled youth.
