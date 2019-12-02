Adamson powers SLU upset of SUNY Oswego
College basketball

CANTON — Trent Adamson’s layup with one minute, 50 seconds left in overtime lifted the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team to an 83-82 nonconference victory over No. 25-ranked SUNY Oswego on Monday night.

Adamson posted a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds while Andrew Geschickter added 15 points for the Saints (1-3).

Jeremiah Sparks led all scorers with 27 points and added 10 rebounds for the Lakers (4-1).

