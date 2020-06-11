College basketball
SYRACUSE — Frank Anselem has signed his letter of intent to enroll and play men’s basketball for Syracuse University next season, according to a press release sent Wednesday night.
Anselem — the 6-foot-10 and 220-pound center from Prolific Prep School in Napa, Calif. — verbally committed June 3 to join the Orange for coach Jim Boeheim’s 45th season at the helm next year.
Anselem is the 28th-rated center in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports composite rankings, and the 16th-best prospect overall from his native state of Georgia. He is expected to compete for minutes immediately among a center group that will include returning starter, senior Bourama Sidibe, along with sophomore Jesse Edwards and redshirt freshman John Bol-Ajak.
n Syracuse announced the scheduling of a nonconference game earlier this week against Maryland-Baltimore County on Nov. 10 in the renovated former Carrier Dome, referred to as “The Stadium,” in the SU-issued press release.
