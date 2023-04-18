The Syracuse University men’s basketball team signed four-star Auburn transfer guard Chance Westry to a national letter of intent Tuesday.
Westry formally joined SU for the upcoming season less than 24 hours after a report surfaced on ESPN that he had given a verbal commitment to new head coach Adrian Autry.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound combo guard appeared in 11 games as a freshman for the Tigers before redshirting the remainder of the past season due to injury. He will join the Orange with four years of eligibility remaining.
Westry is a native of Harrisburg, Pa. He was a consensus top-40 prospect out of high school in the Class of 2022.
Syracuse was one of the 17 NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams that originally offered Westry a scholarship before he ultimately chose Auburn.
Westry is the second player to join SU via transfer this cycle after five-star guard J.J. Starling.
The Orange entered Tuesday night with the top-ranked transfer class in the Atlantic Coast Conference, per 247Sports, and was ranked No. 4 nationally behind West Virginia, Arkansas, and LSU.
Westry projects to slot in next to Starling as the starting guards, and they could form a lethal backcourt trio with Judah Mintz if the latter opts to return to SU after testing the NBA Draft waters.
EDWARDS CHOOSES MOUNTAINEERS
Former SU center Jesse Edwards committed to play for West Virginia, confirming his decision to ESPN on Sunday.
He garnered a four-star transfer rating to help propel WVU to the top-ranked incoming transfer class as of Tuesday, according to 247Sports.
Edwards told the outlet that he chose the Mountaineers over offers from Kansas, Michigan, Gonzaga, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-11 center announced plans to leave the Orange last Tuesday after four seasons, including the last two as the starter.
Edwards averaged 2.7 blocks this season to lead the ACC and he ranked second in the league with an average of 10.3 rebounds. He added a career-high 14.5 points per game with a field goal percentage of .592, which also led the conference.
TBT RETURNING TO SYRACUSE
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced Monday that Syracuse will again serve as a regional host site for the 64-team, $1-million, winner-take-all event this summer.
Boeheim’s Army, the team consisting mainly of SU alumni, will be the host team for the regional slated for July 24-28 in Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial. Boeheim’s Army won the tournament in 2021.
Syracuse will serve as a host site for the fourth time overall and Boeheim’s Army has competed every year since 2015.
