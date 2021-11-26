Cole Swider and Jesse Edwards each continued to emerge, but the Syracuse University men’s basketball team was unable to knock off No. 19/22 Auburn and left the Bahamas with its second loss in three days.
Freshman forward Jabari Smith tallied 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists to power the Tigers past the Orange, 89-68, in the fifth-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on Friday night at Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
Syracuse fell to 3-3 overall and will return to host Indiana (5-0) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Carrier Dome to be televised on ESPN2. The Hoosiers are not ranked but received votes in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
Swider and Edwards matched Buddy Boeheim with a team-high 17 points for SU, which won just one of three games in consecutive days at the high-profile tourney. Syracuse beat Arizona State the night prior and lost to Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday.
“I think that we can get a lot better, and the team you see now isn’t the team you’re going to see at the end of the season,” Swider said. “We have a lot of growing to do and we learned a lot about our team.”
Swider connected on 2-of-6 shots from behind the 3-point arc and went a combined 6-for-11 from deep over the past two games to break out of an early-season slump. He was just 3-for-22 on 3-pointers prior to Thursday.
Edwards, meanwhile, went 7-for-8 from the field and added six rebounds and a block in the second highest scoring output of his career. He scored a career-high 21 on 9-for-11 shooting against Arizona State on Thursday after fouling in each of his prior two outings.
Edwards had never scored more than 11 points prior to the trip.
“I think the good thing is that we came down here to find some things out,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “I think Jesse has shown that he can be a factor for us this year, I think that we had to Cole going and he did get going down here, he’ll be fine.”
Auburn raced out to a 43-33 halftime advantage and never trailed thereafter.
Syracuse engineered a 10-2 scoring run midway through the second half to cut the deficit to 64-54 with eight minutes left but was never able to cut it to single digits.
Buddy Boeheim went 9-for-9 on free throws and has reach double digits scoring in all six games.
Joseph Girard III and Jimmy Boeheim were held to three points each on a combined 2-for-11 shooting, and both sat for much of the second half with fatigue from the three-day grind against pressure defenses setting in. The duo averages a combined 30 points per game.
“I thought the second half we couldn’t make anything early, and they took control of the game,” Jim Boeheim said. “I think we had a really good stretch there where we got it back to 10, but they’re a really good team. I don’t think we can go three days in a row at this pace.”
Auburn went 12-for-30 on 3-pointers to extend a troubling trend for SU. The Orange has surrendered 85 or more points on three occasions, allowing 45 total 3-pointers on a combined 39.8 percent mark in those outings.
“We’re giving up too many 3’s,” Jim Boeheim said. “It’s OK if they want to take a lot, but we can’t give them the percentages that we’re giving.”
