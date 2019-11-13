SYRACUSE — Marek Dolezaj spun past a defender in transition to draw oohs and aahs, and then finished with a thunderous two-handed dunk to lift the announced crowd of 21,281 fans to their feet and fuel a decisive second-half run for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team Wednesday night at the Carrier Dome.
Buddy Boeheim scored a game-high 17 points to lead three players in double figures, and SU cruised to a 70-54 nonconference victory over Colgate, successfully avoiding the first 0-2 start in Jim Boeheim’s 44 seasons as head coach.
The Orange (1-1) more than doubled its point total from a season-opening 48-34 Atlantic Coast Conference loss to No. 9/11 Virginia a week prior, which marked the lowest scoring output during Boeheim’s tenure and the first conference game to begin a season in program history.
Elijah Hughes scored 14 points to go with a career-high eight assists while Bourama Sidibe finished with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds for SU, which will host Seattle at 7 p.m. Saturday in the same location for the opening round of the NIT Season Tipoff.
The Orange held a six-point edge over the Raiders (1-2) at halftime but opened the second half with a 15-3 run to seize control and pull away. Dolezaj — a 6-foot-10 and 185-pound junior forward that has long been a favorite among SU fans — delivered the highlight dunk to extend the Orange’s lead to double digits for the first time less than two minutes into the half, 35-25, and SU never looked back.
“Everyone on the team loves Marek and the fans love him, so any time he makes a move like that it, it’s exciting,” Buddy Boeheim said. “He hasn’t been as aggressive as he should be recently but I thought tonight he was real aggressive attacking guys and he needs to play like that for us to win. So just to get a play like that got the crowd going and got us into a good groove.”
Freshman Joe Girard III provided five points, four assists, and three steals in 18-plus minutes and started the second half at point guard over sophomore incumbent Jalen Carey.
Jim Boeheim said afterward that the Glens Falls product would make his first career start in place of Carey for Saturday’s game and stated that the decision was based on performance. Carey played five minutes and 28 seconds to start the game and went 0-for-2 with a pair of turnovers before being removed in favor of Girard III, and he never returned to the court.
“It doesn’t matter when you’re going in the game or how long you’re in the game, it’s just about your impact,” Girard III said. “That’s one of the big things that they expect from me throughout this process and in the early stages of my career here is that every time I’m on the court, I have to make an impact somehow, someway, whether that’s scoring or getting (Hughes) open or Buddy open, or the big men down low, just making an impact.”
SU played strong defense throughout its 54th straight victory over Colgate, which won the Patriot League regular-season and tournament titles last season to reach the NCAA Tournament.
The Raiders were unable to penetrate the Orange’s patented 2-3 zone defense and settled for a 3-point attempt on 41 of their 60 shots from the field. Colgate scored just eight points in the paint and 13 of its 18 made shots came from behind deep.
“We were locked in on defense and that gave us an opportunity to run out and get some easy points in transition,” Hughes said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that helped us get the offense going.”
Sidibe delivered his first double-double since Nov. 21 last year for SU, and the junior center hauled in his second highest career rebounding total after grabbing 16 boards against Pittsburgh as a freshman.
Dolezaj delivered seven points, six rebounds, and a pair of steals in second straight start after surprisingly getting the nod over freshman Quincy Guerrier in the season opener.
The Orange overcame another sluggish start on offense, missing their first eight shots and being held without a field goal for the first six minutes of the game. SU trailed, 9-1, before Sidibe scored on a dish from Dolezaj inside to end the early drought and Colgate held the lead for nine minutes in the first half.
Jordan Burns and Nelly Cummings scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, to lead a Colgate squad that finished with five players connecting on multiple 3-point field goals.
