SYRACUSE — Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was as critical of the lack of energy provided by the Carrier Dome crowd as he was with aspects of his team’s performance on Wednesday night.
Elijah Hughes scored a game-high 23 points, including a 5-for-10 mark on 3-point field goals, to lead three players in double figures and lift SU to a 74-62 victory over Oakland of the Horizon League in a nonconference game played in front of 16,394 fans in the Dome.
Freshman point guard Joe Girard III scored 20 points and Buddy Boeheim added 14 for the Orange (6-5 overall), which will continue its three-game home stretch at 6 p.m. Saturday against North Florida in the same location.
The attendance represented the lowest of the season for SU, due in part to a series of snow squalls in the area and students leaving campus for mid-semester break, and it remained largely quiet during key points of a closely-contested second half.
Following a 3-pointer by Girard III to extend SU’s advantage to 66-58 with six minutes left, Jim Boeheim emphatically removed his jacket then stood and motioned to pump up the crowd. He eventually turned and yelled to the fans seated behind him in an attempt to energize the Dome.
“We got a little active at the end there, I had to cheer trying to get somebody to make some noise,” said Boeheim, in the midst of his 44th season as head coach. “It’s sad, sickening really, to see that we can’t get some help here. We desperately need it, and it picked up our defense just enough that we got a couple deflections and made a couple plays out of it, but we have to have some help there. That’s the whole purpose of playing at home and I’m a little too old to try to be a cheerleader here.”
The Orange made 11 of 34 attempts from behind the arc with Girard III and Buddy Boeheim adding three apiece to go along with Hughes’ strong display from deep. SU reached double figures in 3-pointers made for the third straight game and fifth time this season, improving to 4-1 under that scenario.
The Orange was able to overcome a sluggish start in which it missed its first five shots, including four straight misses from beyond the 3-point line. SU entered averaging 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, which would stand as a single-season program record if sustained.
“We’re headed in the right direction,” Hughes said. “We got a lot of open looks tonight that we kind of missed, but that’s that and we’re moving along and getting better. I think we’re finding a rhythm.”
The Orange was again overmatched on the interior which has developed into a troubling trend. Center Brad Brechting scored a team-high 20 points and power forward Xavier Hill-Mais added 16 for the Golden Grizzlies (5-7). The duo shot a combined 12-for-16 from the field while getting a majority of their looks from in the paint, and collaborated on a perfect 12-for-12 mark on free throws.
SU has yielded 17 points or more to at least one opposing post player in seven of its last eight games.
“We’ve just got to compete,” Hughes said. “We’re trying to hold it down back there and I know it’s hard, we’ve got some thin guys back there, but we just have to play with a lot of heart and compete.”
Girard III added seven assists, two steals, and went 7-for-7 on free throws for the Orange, while Bourama Sidibe hauled in a team-best 13 rebounds.
Hughes drove baseline and threw down a thunderous tomahawk dunk in the first half, and completed a similar jam in the second half off a pinpoint bounce pass in transition from Girard III to extend SU’s edge back to double figures, 61-51, with eight minutes left. Each play brought the otherwise subdued crowd to its feet.
Hughes said that he could hear his coach trying to encourage crowd noise late in the second half and could also hear Boeheim yelling to players while he was on the opposite end of the court from the SU bench, which Hughes said is out of the norm.
“It was kind of quiet tonight,” Hughes said. “I heard Jim (Boeheim) from the other side of the court screaming at me and stuff like that. I do wish there were some more people here for this one but I love playing in the Dome.”
Girard III added: “It was a little bit different but at the same time you just have to play for your teammates, your coaches, the staff and people in the program, but obviously the crowd helps us a lot. We need that and we appreciate them as much as they appreciate us.”
