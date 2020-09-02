SYRACUSE — Chaz Owens, the son of former Syracuse University All-American Billy Owens, has joined the SU men’s basketball team, the school announced.
Owens, a freshman enrolled at SU, attended Scotland Campus prep school in Pennsylvania last year and played scholastically the past two seasons for Wissahickon High School and The Shipley School, each in Pennsylvania.
Owens, who is 6-foot-5, averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for Shipley during the 2018-19 season as a senior.
Billy Owens played three seasons for SU, accumulating 1,840 points and was named Big East Player of the Year for the 1990-91 season. He played 10 seasons in the NBA with six teams.
Chaz Owens would become the second son of a former Syracuse player on the Orange’s current team. Boeheim’s son, Buddy, is a junior for SU.
