SYRACUSE — The Boeheim brothers kept firing to help the Syracuse University men’s basketball team outlast Indiana in a double overtime thriller and avoid the worst seven-game start in the 46-year head coaching tenure of their father, Jim Boeheim.
Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim combined for 53 points to lead the Orange past the Hoosiers, 112-110, after two overtime sessions Tuesday night as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in front of 21,330 fans in the Carrier Dome.
Joe Girard III made a pair of free throws after driving and drawing the foul with 0.8 seconds left in the second extra period to secure the win. SU improved to 4-3 overall entering its Atlantic Coast Conference opener at 4 p.m. Saturday at Florida State.
“We both got going early, just making shots and finding each other,” Buddy Boeheim said. “They were leaving (Jimmy) every now and then and he got a few 3’s early, they left me a few times and I was able to connect. Jimmy is smart, a really crafty player, he got to the line and made tough 3’s, and he was great tonight.”
Buddy Boeheim played the full 50 minutes and delivered a team-high 27 points to go with eight assists and five steals, scoring six points during the second overtime to help SU pull it out.
Jimmy Boeheim added 26 points, including four 3-pointers, while Girard III finished with 22, highlighted by a 5-for-11 mark on 3-pointers.
Jess Edwards and Cole Swider added 17 and 14 points, respectively, and each fouled out before the second OT. Edwards added five steals and three blocks and went 7-for-7 from the floor.
Syracuse bounced back in dramatic fashion after dropping three of their previous four games.
The Orange has not had a losing record seven games into any season of Jim Boeheim’s tenure, and the last time SU sported a sub-.500 record after seven games was in 1968-69.
“(Coach) did a really great job during the week of keeping us calm, reminding us that it’s a really long season,” Jimmy Boeheim said. “We’re six games into 30, keeping that in mind but at the same time, we know our record and know where we stand, and knew this was a great opportunity at home. There was definitely a sense of urgency, we knew we had to come in and get a win, and that was shown in the fight we had all night.”
Syracuse appeared to play with greater tenacity from the start and built up a lead as high as 18 in the first half, but Indiana shot better than 70 percent in the second half to come storming back.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers (6-1) with 31 points and 16 rebounds and the All-American forward returned after leaving with an apparent knee injury late in the second half to provide a pivotal play to force overtime.
Syracuse held an 88-85 advantage and opted to foul Khristian Lander with two seconds left in regulation. Lander made the first free throw then intentionally missed the second, and Jackson-Davis hauled in the offensive rebound for Indiana.
He was then fouled by SU freshman Benny Williams and made both foul shots to tie the game at 88 apiece with 0.9 seconds left, leading into the first overtime.
“We’ve fouled for 20 years and have won every game we played, before we got to the overtime, because we’ve gotten the rebound,” Jim Boeheim said. “You just have to get the rebound in that situation, it’s as simple as that. We gave them every opportunity there.”
Both teams failed to score on their final possession after each called a timeout to set up a play in the last 30 seconds of the initial overtime period.
The SU defense came away with 18 steals and forced 26 turnovers overall.
Miller Kopp scored 28 points and Parker Stewart added 20 for Indiana, the duo combined for a 10-for-21 mark from behind the arc, mostly in the second half to spark the rally.
Race Thompson tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds for the previously unbeaten Hoosiers, who received votes in both major polls this week but were playing their first game against an opponent from a power-five conference.
“I have a lot of admiration for my team and what they just did,” Jim Boeheim said. “When we fell behind by four in the second overtime, there weren’t many people that thought we were going to win this game except those guys, and they made plays and won the game. They showed a lot of heart tonight.”
