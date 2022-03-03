Jim Boeheim is discussing his future approaching the final game of his 46th regular season as Syracuse University men’s basketball head coach.
Boeheim reiterated through a series of radio interviews this week that he will coach the Orange next year but stated that he and SU have a private succession plan in place upon his eventual retirement. He did not divulge any details on the timeline or candidates.
Boeheim called into the local ESPN-Syracuse radio show “On the Block with Brent Axe,” soon after it took the air Wednesday evening to respond to a column published by the host and other recent chatter after he was asked about his coaching future following SU’s 97-72 loss to Duke on Feb. 26.
Syracuse (15-15 overall, 9-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host Miami (21-9, 13-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome. The regular-season finale will be televised on ESPNU.
The Orange has never finished with a losing record under Boeheim, who initially stated on preseason media day that he intended to coach at least through next season as he had promised recruits.
“I think if I said ‘I’m quitting now,’ after giving my word to these players, to me it would look like: ‘Oh, Boeheim had a bad year, so he’s just going to quit,’ that’s what it would look like to me, maybe not to you or somebody else, but that’s what I would see,” Boeheim said during his impromptu radio call-in.
“The bottom line is I’m going to coach, I’m not going to tell you or anybody when this (successor plan) is going to be (announced), we have a plan in place, a good plan, an ironclad plan,” he later added. “It’s not my decision, I’m not naming the coach like people say all the time.”
The 77-year-old Hall of Fame coach followed up on other radio spots Thursday, including a national ESPN audience on the “Keyshawn, JWill & Max,” show.
After discussing memories of Mike Krzyzewski and USA Basketball with former Duke point guard, Jay Williams, Boeheim was asked about the plan he referenced the day prior.
“We have had a bad year, I’m not used to that, and our fans aren’t, but certainly you don’t want to walk away because you have a bad year, you want to try to right the ship,” Boeheim said. “So, we have a good plan, all businesses have a plan, we have a good plan in place that I’m very comfortable with and we’ll see how it unfolds in the future.”
He stated later in the show: “Coaching is not playing, you’re just telling people what to do, a guy like Warren Buffett is still doing what he’s doing because he’s not running anywhere, he’s just making decisions, as long as you can make decisions, you should be able to coach, but I’m near that point in time. I’m glad we have a plan and I’m looking forward to that day.”
Boeheim also spoke in various interviews about the likelihood of incorporating man-to-man defense next year and switching to other options outside of the 2-3 zone that has been solely utilized in recent seasons.
Regardless of the outcome Saturday, Syracuse is locked in against Florida State for the matchup of the No. 8-9 seeds in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. They will begin in the second round Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
WILLIAMS OUT FOR SEASON
Syracuse freshman forward Benny Williams will miss the remainder of the season with an unspecified lower-body injury, as confirmed by the team Thursday.
Williams was injured during Monday’s overtime loss at North Carolina and is expected to make a full recovery.
He averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game off the bench, appearing in 29 of 30 games during his rookie season.
Williams produced season highs of 14 points, six rebounds, and 30 minutes in last Saturday’s loss to Duke and said he plans to return to SU for his sophomore season afterward.
SENIOR DAY ON TAP
Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim are among seven seniors or outgoing graduate players who will be recognized prior to Saturday’s regular-season finale.
Syracuse will also honor Cole Swider, Bourama Sidibe, Paddy Casey, Nick Giancola, and Chris LaValle, per a team spokesperson.
Swider will reportedly consider returning with an extra year of eligibility granted amid the COVID-19 pandemic while the rest of the group is expected to play its final game in the Dome.
Following the recent loss to Duke, Buddy Boeheim reiterated that he intends to leave the program after the season as originally planned despite the potential for an extra year.
“You just know when it’s time really,” Buddy Boeheim said. “Just looking to next year, the recruiting class we have coming in, I’m excited to see the future and just ready for something new, a new challenge. It’s been an honor to play here but I’m excited for what’s next.”
MASK PROTOCOL ALTERED
Syracuse University announced updated stadium protocols for attending games at the Carrier Dome.
The most notable alteration is that masks will no longer be required for spectators who have been fully vaccinated, which took effect on Wednesday. All other recent safety measures implemented remain in place.
