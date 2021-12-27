Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.