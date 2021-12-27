Buddy Boeheim and the Syracuse University men’s basketball team wasted no time returning to form from a 15-day layoff on Monday night.
Boeheim scored a season-high 28 points as the Orange went 13-for-21 from behind the 3-point arc to beat the Brown Bears, 93-62, in front of 15,526 fans at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse (6-5 overall) shot 57.4 percent from the floor and 61.9 percent from behind the arc, both season highs. The performance came after more than two weeks off due to COVID-19 protocol when 14 of the 20 SU players and managers combined tested positive for the virus.
The Orange will next host the Cornell Big Red at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the same location in a makeup game that was initially scheduled for Dec. 21.
“We were all eager to get back out, and I think the thing we’re all excited for is it almost gives us an opportunity for a new season,” SU point guard Joe Girard III said. “The pause was a good opportunity to reflect on what we did and get back out there, and really be hungry to turn the season around.”
Syracuse returned to practice Thursday and had last played on Dec. 11. The SU-Brown matchup was one of two men’s Division I games conducted Monday night, at which point the ACC had four teams in COVID-19 protocol to cause postponements for the week ahead.
That group contains Duke, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Georgia Tech — the latter was previously forced to delay a league game against SU slated for Wednesday, which then allowed the Orange to make up the Big Red matchup with the open date.
“They’re ready to play,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “They’re tired of practicing and sitting around, so they want to play games. I think it’s a good thing.”
Buddy Boeheim made 11 of 19 shots and went 4-for-6 from behind the arc in his most efficient output of the year to lead four SU players in double figures in the victory over Brown (8-6).
Girard III scored 15 points to go with seven assists and five steals, while Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider added 13 points apiece for the Orange.
Syracuse seized control with a 23-6 run to open the second half and build a 61-38 edge with 13 minutes and 31 seconds left.
Buddy Boeheim scored the first eight points after halftime and 14 points overall in the decisive run to pull away from a six-point halftime edge.
“To see one go down to start the half was great, just getting some confidence going, getting into attack mode really, hitting a couple buckets and hearing guys on the bench say to get the ball and go,” Buddy Boeheim said.
“I felt like I owed them that,” the senior shooting guard added. “I haven’t been playing how I wanted to but continuing to work hard every day, having guys that believe in me and look for me, it’s hard not to go out there with confidence.”
The Orange opened the game hot and raced to a 16-4 edge over the first five minutes, hitting on 5-of-6 from deep with all of Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim, Swider, and Girard III contributing a 3-pointer in the initial spurt.
Senior center Bourama Sidibe made his SU season debut with 4:33 left, contributing a free throw and a rebound in three minutes. He had yet to suit up and played just two games last year due to knee injuries.
Freshman Kino Lilly Jr. scored 13 points to lead the Bears, who went 16 days without playing entering the impromptu matchup due to COVID-19 related postponements.
